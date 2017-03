Dec 2 Platzer :

* Sells property Gasklockan 2 in Åbro, Mölndal

* Sale is done in a form of company sale with an underlying agreed property value of 67 million Swedish crowns ($7.7 million)

* Acquisition done in a form of company acquisition at underlying agreed property value of 6 million crowns

* Property Gasklockan 2 will change hands on Dec. 2

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6958 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)