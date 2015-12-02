UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 2 Tesco Kipa Kitle Pazarlama Ticaret Lojistik ve Gida Sanayi AS :
* Sells real estate and assets (Konya Hipermarketi) to Ahlatci Otomotiv for 52.0 million lira ($18.02 million) plus VAT
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8852 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.