Dec 2 Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd :

* Creditors vote in favour of Mapochs mine business rescue plan

* Creditors of Mapochs mine, majority owned by co, voted in favour of Mapochs business rescue plan; Mapochs avoided liquidation

* Plan provides for purchase of creditors' claims, excluding claims of Highveld and employees, against Mapochs mine by International Resources Project Ltd