BRIEF-CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
Dec 2 Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd :
* Creditors vote in favour of Mapochs mine business rescue plan
* Creditors of Mapochs mine, majority owned by co, voted in favour of Mapochs business rescue plan; Mapochs avoided liquidation
* On March 20, co's unit and a debtor entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Oxy USA, Inc - SEC Filing