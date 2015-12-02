Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 2 Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc
* Completion of sale of Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc shares by founder Simon Nixon
* Credit suisse placed 32 mln existing shares of co on behalf of Simon Nixon
* Placing was priced at 305 pence per ordinary share, equating to gross proceeds of approximately 98 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order