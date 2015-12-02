Dec 2 Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc

* Completion of sale of Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc shares by founder Simon Nixon

* Credit suisse placed 32 mln existing shares of co on behalf of Simon Nixon

* Placing was priced at 305 pence per ordinary share, equating to gross proceeds of approximately 98 mln stg