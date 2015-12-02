Dec 2 Alcatel-Lucent SA :

* Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks as signed a turnkey contract with Amper SA, subsidiary Bluesky Pacific Group

* Deal is to roll out a new submarine cable system spanning more than 9,700 km across the pacific

* Moana cable system will span more than 9,700 km, connecting New Zealand to Hawaii and Cook Islands to Samoa

* Completion scheduled in 2018

