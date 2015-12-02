BRIEF-Al Sagr National Insurance board recommends FY dividend
* Board recommends 5 percent cash dividend for 2016
Dec 2 Atterbury Europe
* Jointly with Attacq Ltd, bought one-third stake in 259-mln euro gross asset value portfolio of 7 Serbian shopping centres with MPC Properties
* Parties seeded a 50/50 development fund to develop a pipeline of retail real estate assets in Serbia and neighbouring countries in Balkans
* Board recommends stock dividend of 8 percent for year 2016