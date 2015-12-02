UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 2 Mondo TV SpA ::
* Executed with Iberia TV, a Georgian free-TV channel, a license agreement for the broadcast of animated programs Sissi, Young Empress, Dinofroz and Puppy in my Pocket
* Agreement to have a one year duration and allows the broadcast free-to-air on a non-exclusive basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.