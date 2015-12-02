Dec 2 Mondo TV SpA ::

* Executed with Iberia TV, a Georgian free-TV channel, a license agreement for the broadcast of animated programs Sissi, Young Empress, Dinofroz and Puppy in my Pocket

* Agreement to have a one year duration and allows the broadcast free-to-air on a non-exclusive basis