* Says that as announced on Feb. 12, 2015, Cyril Mayer will retire as Managing Director of Terra on Dec. 31, 2015

* Says that Maigrot will thus be the new Managing Director of Terra

* Says Cyril will be replaced by Nicolas Maigrot as Chief Executive Officer and member of Board from Jan 01, 2016