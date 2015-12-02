BRIEF-Al Sagr National Insurance board recommends FY dividend
Board recommends 5 percent cash dividend for 2016
Dec 2 Reds Real Estate Development and Services SA :
* Signs a commercial lease agreement with the company "FASHION FORWARD LTD"
* Says agreement concerns franchise right for operating women's clothing, footwear and accessories retail store
* Announces the collaboration with women's clothing chain "TALLY WEIJL"
Source text: bit.ly/1TkDWK5
Board recommends stock dividend of 8 percent for year 2016