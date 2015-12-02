Dec 2 Reds Real Estate Development and Services SA :

* Signs a commercial lease agreement with the company "FASHION FORWARD LTD"

* Says agreement concerns franchise right for operating women's clothing, footwear and accessories retail store

* Announces the collaboration with women's clothing chain "TALLY WEIJL"

Source text: bit.ly/1TkDWK5