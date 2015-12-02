Dec 2 EIS Eczacibasi Ilac Sinai ve Finansal Yatirimlar Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :

* To set up unit Eczacibasi Baxalta Saglik with 50,000 lira ($17,320) capital with Baxter group

* Unit will operate on export, import, marketing and distribution of medical materials

* To pay company's share in capital contribution of 25,000 lira for new unit

($1 = 2.8873 liras)