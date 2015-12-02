BRIEF-Al Sagr National Insurance board recommends FY dividend
* Board recommends 5 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nAKy0N) Further company coverage:
Dec 2 Super Group Ltd :
* Super Group announces accelerated bookbuild offering of up to 10 million new shares
* Proceeds of bookbuild will be utilised to maintain co's target capital structure post acquisition concluded by Super Group's unit, SG Fleet, of NLC Proprietary Ltd
* Investec Bank Limited is acting as sole bookrunner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board recommends stock dividend of 8 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nVco8V) Further company coverage: