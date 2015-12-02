BRIEF-Al Sagr National Insurance board recommends FY dividend
* Board recommends 5 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nAKy0N) Further company coverage:
Dec 2 Topdanmark A/S :
* Topdanmark Forsikring issues subordinated notes
* Issue of subordinated notes was subscribed with significant demand
* Decided to increase the issue from 750 million Danish crowns ($106.30 million) to 1.35 billion crowns
* Issuance due for redemption from June 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0552 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board recommends 5 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nAKy0N) Further company coverage:
* Board recommends stock dividend of 8 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nVco8V) Further company coverage: