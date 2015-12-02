Dec 2 Topdanmark A/S :

* Topdanmark Forsikring issues subordinated notes

* Issue of subordinated notes was subscribed with significant demand

* Decided to increase the issue from 750 million Danish crowns ($106.30 million) to 1.35 billion crowns

* Issuance due for redemption from June 2016

