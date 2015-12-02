BRIEF-UAE's Union Properties board recommends FY stock dividend
* Board recommends stock dividend of 8 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nVco8V) Further company coverage:
Dec 2 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :
* Supervisory board has extended contract of spokesman of executive board (CEO) Andreas Steyer by three years Source text - bit.ly/1RmWpr7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board recommends stock dividend of 8 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nVco8V) Further company coverage:
ACAPULCO, Mexico, March 25 Mexican financiers and politicians blasted populism at a top banking conference this week in a thinly veiled attack on the frontrunner for the 2018 presidential election - but some worry they overdid it and may have played right into his hands.