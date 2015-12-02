BRIEF-LabGenomics receives patent
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
Dec 2 Biosynex SA :
* Project of simplified merger of Alldiag by Biosynex
* Operation will not result in a capital increase and will not change Biosynex statuts Source text: bit.ly/1QeLtec
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday acknowledged the unthinkable for a Republican leader: he could not deliver the votes to repeal and replace Obamacare, even though he and his fellow Republicans had vowed to do so for seven years.