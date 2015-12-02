BRIEF-UAE's Union Properties board recommends FY stock dividend
* Board recommends stock dividend of 8 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nVco8V) Further company coverage:
Dec 2 Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione Societa Di Investimento Immobiliare Quotata Spa :
* Signs preliminary agreement with Unipolsai Assicurazioni SpA concerning acquisition of entire capital of Punta di Ferro Srl for about 127.9 million euros ($135.36 million)
* To launch offer of up to 76 million new shares reserved to qualified investors to be carried out through accelerated bookbuilding in order to finance the transaction
* The closing od the operation is expected on Dec. 16
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9449 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board recommends stock dividend of 8 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nVco8V) Further company coverage:
ACAPULCO, Mexico, March 25 Mexican financiers and politicians blasted populism at a top banking conference this week in a thinly veiled attack on the frontrunner for the 2018 presidential election - but some worry they overdid it and may have played right into his hands.