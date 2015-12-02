Dec 2 Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione Societa Di Investimento Immobiliare Quotata Spa :

* Signs preliminary agreement with Unipolsai Assicurazioni SpA concerning acquisition of entire capital of Punta di Ferro Srl for about 127.9 million euros ($135.36 million)

* To launch offer of up to 76 million new shares reserved to qualified investors to be carried out through accelerated bookbuilding in order to finance the transaction

* The closing od the operation is expected on Dec. 16

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9449 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)