BRIEF-Al Sagr National Insurance board recommends FY dividend
* Board recommends 5 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nAKy0N) Further company coverage:
Dec 2 Sanlam Ltd
* Operational update - december 2015
* New business volumes of r175 billion, up 17 pct on first 10 months of 2014 financial year
* Economic conditions in markets where group operates remained challenging, with commodity-based economies experiencing pressure on domestic economic growth as well as currency volatility
* Expect that economic and operating environment will remain challenging for remainder of 2015
* Remain confident that group's strategy is appropriate to deliver on our longer term growth targets.
* Achieved an overall solid performance for 10 months ended 31 october 2015
* Overall net fund inflows of r11.5 billion were down from r27,5 billion achieved in comparable 10-month period in 2014,
* Normalised headline earnings per share up by 12 pct compared to first 10 months of 2014 financial year.
* Diluted headline earnings per share increased by 16 pct compared to first 10 months of 2014 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
