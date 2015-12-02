BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
Dec 2 Balfour Beatty Plc
* Sale of Greater Gabbard Ofto
* Announces sale of its 33.3 pct interest in Greater Gabbard Offshore Transmission (OFTO) project for a consideration of 25.5 million stg
* Consideration is to be paid in cash in full on completion of transaction and will be retained within group
* Proceeds from transaction are consistent with directors' valuation
* Investment is being acquired by funds managed by Equitix Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing