Dec 2 Balfour Beatty Plc

* Sale of Greater Gabbard Ofto

* Announces sale of its 33.3 pct interest in Greater Gabbard Offshore Transmission (OFTO) project for a consideration of 25.5 million stg

* Consideration is to be paid in cash in full on completion of transaction and will be retained within group

* Proceeds from transaction are consistent with directors' valuation

* Investment is being acquired by funds managed by Equitix