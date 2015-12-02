Dec 2 Ixonos Oyj :

* Ixonos plc's board of directors has decided on a rights issue in a maximum amount of about 8.2 million euros ($8.67 million)

* Subscription price is 0.06 euro per share

* Subscription period will be between Dec. 9 and Dec. 23, 2015

* Up to 136,582,157 new shares will be issued in accordance with pre-emptive rights of shareholders

($1 = 0.9463 euros)