BRIEF-Al Sagr National Insurance board recommends FY dividend
* Board recommends 5 percent cash dividend for 2016
Dec 2 British Land Company Plc :
* British Land announces results of liability management transaction
* Received tenders of about 110 million stg at benchmark Gilt +95 bps, confirms its intention to purchase all such bonds validly tendered
* Purchase will be funded by existing committed facilities
* Underlying earnings benefit will be around 5 million stg p.a. to 2020, and our weighted average interest rate will reduce by c.10 bps
* 'Liability management transaction is part of our ongoing financing activity, amounting to some 900 million stg so far this financial year' -CFO
* Seen good demand on tender with total acceptances of 110 million stg, representing take-up of 65 pct
* Board recommends stock dividend of 8 percent for year 2016