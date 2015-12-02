Dec 2 British Land Company Plc :

* British Land announces results of liability management transaction

* Received tenders of about 110 million stg at benchmark Gilt +95 bps, confirms its intention to purchase all such bonds validly tendered

* Purchase will be funded by existing committed facilities

* Underlying earnings benefit will be around 5 million stg p.a. to 2020, and our weighted average interest rate will reduce by c.10 bps

* 'Liability management transaction is part of our ongoing financing activity, amounting to some 900 million stg so far this financial year' -CFO

* Seen good demand on tender with total acceptances of 110 million stg, representing take-up of 65 pct