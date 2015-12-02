Dec 2 Nokia Oyj

* Nokia shareholders approve all resolutions at extraordinary general meeting

* shareholders in Nokia Corporation today overwhelmingly expressed their support for the proposed acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent by adopting all resolutions set forth in an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") concerning an authorization to issue shares and changes to the Articles of Association and composition of the Board of Directors