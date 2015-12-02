Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 2 Nokia Oyj
* Nokia shareholders approve all resolutions at extraordinary general meeting
* shareholders in Nokia Corporation today overwhelmingly expressed their support for the proposed acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent by adopting all resolutions set forth in an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") concerning an authorization to issue shares and changes to the Articles of Association and composition of the Board of Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order