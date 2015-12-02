Dec 2 Txcell SA :
* Txcell re-acquires full rights to its lead product ovasave
* Announces it has agreed with Trizell Holding SA (Trizell)
to terminate collaboration, option, development and license
agreement concerning Txcell`s lead product Ovasave
* Now proposes to amend Cats29 phase IIb trial for Ovasave,
currently underway in refractory crohn`s disease patients
* Primary endpoint of trial (1.106 dose versus placebo) is
intended to be maintained
* Following amendments to Cats29 trial, Txcell intends to
recommence trial in Q2 2016
* Expects to complete recruitment in Cats29 at end of 2017
and announce topline data by Q4 2017 or Q1 2018
* As a result of new agreement, Trizell will be eligible to
receive up to 15 million euros in payments from Txcell,
including 2 million euros upfront
