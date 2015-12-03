Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 3 Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd
* jse: aen - ael - disposal of equity interest in aberdare group to hengtong
* Deal for aberdare international to dispose of 100 pct of its shareholding in Aberdare Europe to Hengtong
* Powertech entered into binding heads of agreement with hengtong to dispose of 75 pct of its shareholding in Aberdare Cables
* Purchase consideration payable by Hengtong will be based on an equity value of R1 billion in respect of Aberdare Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order