BRIEF-MLP Group to issue bonds of value of up to 50.0 mln euros
* To issue bonds of value of up to 50.0 million euros ($53.32 million) under bonds issue program
Dec 3 Euronext NV :
* Euronext announces monthly trading volumes for November 2015
* Average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 7,373 million euros ($7.81 billion), up 13 percent compared with November 2014
* Average daily volume on commodities derivatives increased by 15 percent month when compared to November 2014
* Euronext had five new listings in November raising 4,884 million euros in total
* Average daily volume on equity index derivatives was down at 200,778 contracts (13 percent decrease compared with November 2014) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To issue bonds of value of up to 50.0 million euros ($53.32 million) under bonds issue program
April 4 U.S. cable TV mogul John Malone's Liberty Interactive Corp announced a complex deal that would help eliminate its "tracking stock" structure, giving the company greater access to the equity market and flexibility to make acquisitions.