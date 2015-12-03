Dec 3 Tieto Oyj :

* Acquires Smilehouse - Finnish solution provider of multichannel commerce

* Parties have agreed not to disclose financial terms of transaction

* Says Smilehouse's sales amounts to around 10 million euros ($10.6 million)

* Company will be consolidated to Tieto as from Dec. 1

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9447 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)