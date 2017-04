Dec 3 Erytech Pharma SA :

* Raises about 25.4 million euros ($26.9 million) with a private placement with European and U.S. investors

* Proceeded to the placement of 940,000 new shares with nominal value of 0.10 euros, at a price of 27.00 euros, including share premium

* Represents a total of about 25.4 million euros, representing approximately 14 pct of the share capital of the company Source text: bit.ly/1TmtKRu Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9448 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)