Dec 3 Super Group Ltd :

* Has raised an amount of 360 million rand through placement of 10 million Super Group ordinary shares

* Price represents a 6.6 pct discount to closing price on 2 December 2015 and a 4.8 pct premium to 30-day volume weighted average price to same date

* Book was significantly oversubscribed at this level.

* Placinf at a price of 36.00 rand per share

* Investec Bank Limited acted as bookrunner