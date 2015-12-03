UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 3 Oriflame Holding
* Says in order to capture efficiencies and drive sales in an omni-channel offering, oriflame is forming a new organisation
* A global Commercial Division is formed, A decentralised Regional Organisation is established and Global Manufacturing is separated from the previous Global Operations Division in order to further drive global optimisation, efficiencies, and increased volumes
* Says foresee one-off restructuring charges amounting to approximately 6.5 MEUR for creation of new organisation
* Says all organisational changes are valid with full effect as of january 1, 2016.
* Says this is expected to result in annual savings of approximately 4 MEUR from 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.