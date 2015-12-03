Dec 3 Competition Commission:

* Proposed merger between Barloworld Transport (Pty) Ltd (BWT) and Aspen Logistics Services (Pty) Ltd (Aspen)

* Recommended to competition tribunal that merger whereby BWT intends to acquire Aspen be approved, with conditions

* Post-Merger, BWT will control Aspen Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)