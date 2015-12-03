Dec 3 Astral Foods Ltd

* Cautionary announcement

* Astral Foods continues to explore numerous strategic alternatives which could include Sovereign Foods

* Not made any offer to, or entered into any negotiations with, any poultry producers or any of their shareholders to acquire securities in such poultry producers

* Has not made any approach to board of sovereign foods or any other poultry producer