Dec 3 Mtn Group Ltd

* JSE: MTN - MTN Group: new operating structure and senior management changes

* Effective Dec. 1 2015 Jyoti Desai assumed new position of group chief operating officer

* Appointed VP for WECA is Karl Toriola, with Ismail Jaroudi vp for mena

* MTN Nigeria's ceo Michael Ikpoki and head of regulatory and corporate affairs Akinwale Goodluck resigned with immediate effect

* Resolved to re-implement its previous reporting structure

* Desai's replacement as group chief technology and information officer will be announced soon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: