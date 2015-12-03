Dec 3 Cytos Biotechnology AG :
* Cytos Biotechnology and Kuros Biosurgery to combine to
create Kuros Biosciences AG
* Combined company aims to be a leader in the field of
tissue repair and regeneration
* Cytos and Kuros to combine their businesses by way of an
exchange of Kuros shares for new Cytos shares
* Each Kuros share outstanding will convert into about 27
newly issued Cytos shares
* Existing options and conversion rights for Kuros shares
are expected to be rolled over into comparable rights for Cytos
shares
* Current shareholders of Cytos will own about one-fifth and
Kuros' shareholders will hold about four-fifths of outstanding
shares of combined company
* Closing of transaction is expected within two months
* Extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Cytos, planned for
January 2016
* Proposes to its shareholders to issue around 392 million
new shares to Kuros Shareholders
* Roll-over of options and warrants granted by Kuros will
require an increase of conditional capital of Cytos by around 50
million shares and of authorized share capital by around 9
million shares
