Dec 3 Cytos Biotechnology AG :

* Cytos Biotechnology and Kuros Biosurgery to combine to create Kuros Biosciences AG

* Combined company aims to be a leader in the field of tissue repair and regeneration

* Cytos and Kuros to combine their businesses by way of an exchange of Kuros shares for new Cytos shares

* Each Kuros share outstanding will convert into about 27 newly issued Cytos shares

* Existing options and conversion rights for Kuros shares are expected to be rolled over into comparable rights for Cytos shares

* Current shareholders of Cytos will own about one-fifth and Kuros' shareholders will hold about four-fifths of outstanding shares of combined company

* Closing of transaction is expected within two months

* Extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Cytos, planned for January 2016

* Proposes to its shareholders to issue around 392 million new shares to Kuros Shareholders

* Roll-over of options and warrants granted by Kuros will require an increase of conditional capital of Cytos by around 50 million shares and of authorized share capital by around 9 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)