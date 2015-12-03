(Corrects headline to read "launches")

Dec 3 Solvay SA :

* Launches a 1.5 billion euro ($1.59 billion) rights issue in the context of the intended Cytec acquisition

* Rights issue is to complete financing of intended acquisition of U.S.-based Cytec

* Rights issue entails an offering of 21,175,283 new shares at a subscription price of 70.83 euros per new share

* Ratio is 1 new share for 4 rights

* Rights subscription period to last from Dec. 4 to Dec. 15, 4.00 PM CET