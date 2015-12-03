UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 3 A.G.Barr Plc
* Year to date revenue from ongoing business*, as at 28 november, declined by 0.2%
* Revenue from ongoing business* for 18 weeks to 28 november 2015 increased by 3.9%
* As anticipated, our revenue performance in q3 has gained momentum as we put specific challenges of first half behind us
* Margins remain in line with our expectations, underpinned by ongoing tight cost control activity.
* We anticipate marketplace will remain highly competitive
* Company remains on track to meet board's expectations for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK Bureau)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.