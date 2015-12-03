Dec 3 Booker Group Plc

* Bryn satherley, having served for ten years as group operations director, will be stepping down from board and retiring from booker group with effect from 1 april 2016.

* Guy farrant, managing director of booker wholesale, will become chief operating officer with effect from 1 april 2016 and bryn's responsibilities will be split amongst other members of executive team.