UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 3 Booker Group Plc
* Bryn satherley, having served for ten years as group operations director, will be stepping down from board and retiring from booker group with effect from 1 april 2016.
* Guy farrant, managing director of booker wholesale, will become chief operating officer with effect from 1 april 2016 and bryn's responsibilities will be split amongst other members of executive team. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.