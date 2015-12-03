(Corrects headline to add missing word "with")

Dec 3 Ellen AB :

* Signs agreement with Cambodia and has already received an order

* Through subsidiary Ellen Asia Ltd signed deal for distribution with Meet Heng Ltd. regarding marketing and sale of Ellen's probiotic tampon in Cambodia

* Meet Heng has placed a first smaller order with delivery before the end of the year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)