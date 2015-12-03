Dec 3 Tallink Grupp AS :

* Says in November 2015 it transported 620,013 passengers which is more than a 4 pct decrease compared to November 2014

* Says number of cargo units in Nov. 2015 decreased by almost 1 pct to 26,373 units and number of passenger vehicles increased by 2 pct to 76,455 versus Nov. 2014