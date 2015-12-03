UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 3 Oriola-KD Oyj :
* Oriola-KD to acquire Svensk Dos
* Has signed definite agreement with all of shareholders of Svensk Dos to acquire Swedish pharmacy company Svensk Dos
* Transaction is expected to be completed in Q1 2016
* Purchase price is not published
* In 2014, the net sales of Svensk Dos were about 25 million euros
* Svensk Dos has about 60 employees and is based in Uppsala
Source text: bit.ly/1RoNdm3
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.