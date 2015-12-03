Dec 3 Oriola-KD Oyj :

* Oriola-KD to acquire Svensk Dos

* Has signed definite agreement with all of shareholders of Svensk Dos to acquire Swedish pharmacy company Svensk Dos

* Transaction is expected to be completed in Q1 2016

* Purchase price is not published

* In 2014, the net sales of Svensk Dos were about 25 million euros

* Svensk Dos has about 60 employees and is based in Uppsala

