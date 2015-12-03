Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 3 Ofcom
* Update on auction of spectrum in 2.3 and 3.4 ghz bands
* Have decided for reasons of good public administration to delay commencing auction process
* Will not now commence auction process until European Commission has taken its decision as to whether proposed merger between Telefónica UK and Hutchison 3G UK Limited is compatible with common market Source text for Eikon:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order