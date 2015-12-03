Dec 3 Imbalie Beauty Ltd :

* Has issued a total of 25 million Imbalie ordinary shares of no par value at a price of 12 cents per share

* Issue price represents a discount of about 7.7 pct to 30-day volume weighted average price of ordinary shares

* Issue price represents a discount of about 7.7 pct to 30-day volume weighted average price of ordinary shares

* Net proceeds of cash issue and rights issue will be used to repay debt and for working capital purposes