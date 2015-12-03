Dec 3 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) :
* FCA to require insurance firms to publish details of last
year's premium
* Published proposals to require general insurance providers
to publish details of last year's premium on renewal notices
* Has found evidence of low levels of consumer engagement,
switching, and a lack of competition when some types of
insurance policies are renewed
* Proposals aim to address concerns that some consumers pay
higher prices if they stay with same insurer, particularly for a
long period of time
* FCA is seeking feedback on its proposals by 4 March 2016