MOVES-Former Wealthfront CEO Nash joins Acorns board
NEW YORK, April 4 Adam Nash, the former chief executive of digital financial advice company Wealthfront, has joined the board of U.S. micro-investing app Acorns, the company said on Tuesday.
Dec 3 InternetQ Plc :
* Statement regarding share price movement
* Does not normally comment on such matters
* Will review allegations however given factual inaccuracies in blog post co has taken decision to strongly refute assertions made and conclusions drawn
* Confirms there has been no material change to operational and financial performance or outlook for business as set out in Q3 trading update
* Trading remains in line with management expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
NEW YORK, April 4 Nearly 200 independent movie theaters across the United States on Tuesday will screen the film of George Orwell's "1984" novel about a dystopian future in what organizers say is a stand against U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.