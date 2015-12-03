Dec 3 InternetQ Plc :

* Statement regarding share price movement

* Does not normally comment on such matters

* Will review allegations however given factual inaccuracies in blog post co has taken decision to strongly refute assertions made and conclusions drawn

* Confirms there has been no material change to operational and financial performance or outlook for business as set out in Q3 trading update

* Trading remains in line with management expectations