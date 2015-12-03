UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 3 Gabriel Holding A/S :
* Raskier A/S, company related to chairman in Gabriel Holding, Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen, sells 189,082 shares in Gabriel Holding for 37,816,400 Danish crowns ($5.42 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9755 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.