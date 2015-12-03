BRIEF-Fitch says rising U.S. rates to lift Dom Rep's high interest burden
* Fitch says rising US rates to lift Dom Rep's high interest burden
Dec 3 Afrocentric Investment Corporation Ltd :
* Lindani Dhlamini has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of board with effect from Dec.2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fitch says rising US rates to lift Dom Rep's high interest burden
MADRID, April 4 Banco Popular, considered Spain's weakest bank due to its exposure to toxic real estate assets, will revise its 2016 results to book additional losses of around 240 million euros ($256 million), a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.