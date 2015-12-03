Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 3 Naspers Ltd :
* Launch of an accelerated bookbuild of up to $2.5 bln
* Up to $1.2 bln of capital raising will be raised under vendor consideration placing and these funds will be used to settle cash consideration payable to vendors under Avito acquisition
* Capital raising will provide co with additional capacity to execute its successful strategy of investing in high-growth internet and e-commerce companies
* Accelerated bookbuilding conducted by Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc acting as joint bookrunners
* Capital raising will take place at a price to be established through an accelerated bookbuilding process
* Timing of closing of book, pricing of shares and making of allocations are in absolute discretion of Naspers and joint bookrunners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order