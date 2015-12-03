UPDATE 1-May to raise "hard issues" with Saudi Arabia, stand up for UK interests
* PM says she wants a "truly global Britain" (Adds London Stock Exchange visit, changes dateline)
Dec 3 Implenia AG :
* Payment for work on Hardau car park: Supreme Court backs Implenia's claim
* Zurich's high court ruled in favour of Implenia in March 2015 and ordered City of Zurich to pay around 250,000 Swiss francs ($250,225.20) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9991 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PM says she wants a "truly global Britain" (Adds London Stock Exchange visit, changes dateline)
* Recommends industry collaborate on driverless mining vehicles