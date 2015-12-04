Dec 4 Bae Systems Plc

* Private placement of guaranteed notes ( "notes") to qualified institutional buyers

* Notes to be issued consist of u.s.$500 million aggregate principal amount of notes paying 2.850% interest and maturing on 15 december 2020, u.s.$750 million aggregate principal amount of notes paying 3.850% interest and maturing on 15 december 2025 and u.s.$250 million aggregate principal amount of notes paying 4.750% interest

* Net proceeds of offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including repayment of indebtedness.

* Bond issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)