Dec 4 Bae Systems Plc
* Private placement of guaranteed notes ( "notes") to
qualified institutional buyers
* Notes to be issued consist of u.s.$500 million aggregate
principal amount of notes paying 2.850% interest and maturing on
15 december 2020, u.s.$750 million aggregate principal amount of
notes paying 3.850% interest and maturing on 15 december 2025
and u.s.$250 million aggregate principal amount of notes paying
4.750% interest
* Net proceeds of offering will be used for general
corporate purposes, including repayment of indebtedness.
* Bond issue
