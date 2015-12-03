Dec 3 Delta Property Fund Ltd :

* Advised that Delta has entered into an agreement with Redefine for acquisition of 15 property letting enterprises together with their related immovable properties

* Aggregate net purchase consideration for acquisition is R1.26 bln

* Acquisition provides an opportunity to further enhance Delta's presence in aforementioned jurisdictions 

* Acquisition is yield accretive at 13.27 pct based on actual income and excludes any existing vacancies in properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: