BRIEF-Fitch says rising U.S. rates to lift Dom Rep's high interest burden
Dec 3 Delta Property Fund Ltd :
* Advised that Delta has entered into an agreement with Redefine for acquisition of 15 property letting enterprises together with their related immovable properties
* Aggregate net purchase consideration for acquisition is R1.26 bln
* Acquisition provides an opportunity to further enhance Delta's presence in aforementioned jurisdictions
* Acquisition is yield accretive at 13.27 pct based on actual income and excludes any existing vacancies in properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID, April 4 Banco Popular, considered Spain's weakest bank due to its exposure to toxic real estate assets, will revise its 2016 results to book additional losses of around 240 million euros ($256 million), a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.