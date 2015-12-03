UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 3 Nireus Aquaculture SA :
* Says Mr Aristidis Belles' stake on Nireus decreases from 21.01 percent to 5.18 percent
* Says Mr Nikolaos Chaviaras' stake on Nireus decreases from 6.34 percent to 1.56 percent
* Says Linnaeus Capital Partners' stake on Nireus decreases from 23.61 percent to 5.81 percent Source text: bit.ly/1NrMkDh
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.