MOVES-Former Wealthfront CEO Nash joins Acorns board
NEW YORK, April 4 Adam Nash, the former chief executive of digital financial advice company Wealthfront, has joined the board of U.S. micro-investing app Acorns, the company said on Tuesday.
Dec 3 Abn Amro Group NV :
* ABN Amro IPO over-allotment option fully exercised
* Following the exercise of the over-allotment option, the offering comprises 216.2 million depositary receipts (DRs)representing 23 pct of the shares
* Leads to total proceeds from the IPO (including over-allotment DRs) of 3.8 billion euros
* Following the full exercise of the over-allotment option, NLFI will hold 77 pct of the shares Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 4 Future Land Holdings Co Ltd : * Says its Hong Kong unit will buy an investment firm for $1 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/81CP8h Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)