Dec 3 Abn Amro Group NV :

* ABN Amro IPO over-allotment option fully exercised

* Following the exercise of the over-allotment option, the offering comprises 216.2 million depositary receipts (DRs)representing 23 pct of the shares

* Leads to total proceeds from the IPO (including over-allotment DRs) of 3.8 billion euros

* Following the full exercise of the over-allotment option, NLFI will hold 77 pct of the shares