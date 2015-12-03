MOVES-Former Wealthfront CEO Nash joins Acorns board
NEW YORK, April 4 Adam Nash, the former chief executive of digital financial advice company Wealthfront, has joined the board of U.S. micro-investing app Acorns, the company said on Tuesday.
Dec 3 Quest For Growth NV :
* Net asset value was 12.86 euro ($14.02) per share on 30 November 2015
* Net asset value was 9.53 euro per share on 31 December 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1lZGkvB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 4 Future Land Holdings Co Ltd : * Says its Hong Kong unit will buy an investment firm for $1 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/81CP8h Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)